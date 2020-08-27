Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.45 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 27,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,150,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 351,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 27,817,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,689,023. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

