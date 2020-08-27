Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.79 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,462,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,554. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

