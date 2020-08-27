Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,322 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 72,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

