Sandy Spring Bank Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. 4,736,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $55,403,421. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

