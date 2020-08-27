Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,261,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

