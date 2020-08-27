Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,174 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 28,553,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,720,818. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

