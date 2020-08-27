Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,601. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

