Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,170,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

