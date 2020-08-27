Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $56.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.32. 62,941,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,512.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $277.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

