Sandy Spring Bank Sells 662 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

