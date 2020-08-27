SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,407.72

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $28,407.72 and $450.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.