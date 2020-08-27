Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. 1,628,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,942,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

