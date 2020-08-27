Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Up 5.6%

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $63.60. Approximately 2,246,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,946,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.59.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,132,050. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.