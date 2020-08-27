SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Price Up 8.2%

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 84,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 99,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHSP shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on SharpSpring from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.53.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $484,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SharpSpring by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SharpSpring by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

