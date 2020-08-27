Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 1.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.54.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $35.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,053.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,430. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,115.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,003.96 and a 200 day moving average of $715.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,737.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,723.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.