Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Head-To-Head Survey

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shore Bancshares and First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First of Long Island 0 0 1 0 3.00

First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 1.75 $16.20 million $1.28 7.63 First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.41 $41.56 million $1.75 8.90

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 23.83% 8.53% 1.04% First of Long Island 26.49% 10.85% 1.01%

Summary

First of Long Island beats Shore Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

