Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 208,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.43. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $152,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.