SingularDTV Price Down 0.2% This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $360,202.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00042094 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.12 or 0.05450513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

