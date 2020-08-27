SL Green Realty Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SLG opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

