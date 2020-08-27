Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.81. 195,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.84. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$6.40.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

