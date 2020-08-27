Snow Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

