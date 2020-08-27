Snow Capital Management LP Sells 2,105 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.18. 3,116,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

