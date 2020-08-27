SnowGem (XSG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $133,465.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $133,465.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003426 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,837,900 coins and its circulating supply is 27,760,808 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.