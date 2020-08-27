Social Activity Token (SAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $113.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $57,349.27 and $113.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00083027 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00277095 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002392 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040629 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social . The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.