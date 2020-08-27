Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Share Price

News coverage about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.45. 710,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million and a PE ratio of -74.17.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

