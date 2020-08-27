SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of SONVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,978. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

