SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,230 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,783,000 after buying an additional 7,403,516 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,077,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,884 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,133. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

