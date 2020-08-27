SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,027 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

