SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,745 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 634,354 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,845,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,945,000 after purchasing an additional 458,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,235. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00.

