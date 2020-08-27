SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 332.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,248 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.99% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 28,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

