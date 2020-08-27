Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,833 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,738 shares during the period. Splunk makes up about 3.4% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Splunk worth $34,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.83.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,144,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,453. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $220.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $2,443,776.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

