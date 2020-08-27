Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Position Boosted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stag Industrial worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.87. 923,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,360. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.