Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after acquiring an additional 916,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,002 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.