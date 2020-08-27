Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Shares Up 13.2%

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) shot up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 483,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 302,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on STXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

In other Stereotaxis news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $26,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,286.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,887 shares of company stock valued at $778,335. Insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 25,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

