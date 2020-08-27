StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Shares Up 5%

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 117,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 275,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in StoneMor Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in StoneMor Partners by 47.0% during the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after buying an additional 23,287,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in StoneMor Partners by 59.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 190,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneMor Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

