StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AXA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.97.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $56.27 on Wednesday, hitting $272.32. 62,941,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,512.89, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $277.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.