StoneX Group Inc. Buys 1,343 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,675,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,906. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

