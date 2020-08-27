StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $44.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,652.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,825. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,614.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,518.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,384.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

