Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Storm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, WazirX, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.01640446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00199435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00153442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, WazirX, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

