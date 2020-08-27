Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. Summerset Group has a fifty-two week low of A$3.89 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of A$9.02 ($6.44).

Get Summerset Group alerts:

Summerset Group Company Profile

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides various independent living options, including villas, townhouses, apartments, and serviced apartments. The company also offers one-off, supported living, premium care, rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short term care services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Summerset Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerset Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.