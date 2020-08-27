Sun Life Financial INC Buys 1,140 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 11,594,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,062,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

