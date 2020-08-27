Sun Life Financial INC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,361,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,098,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

