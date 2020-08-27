Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Up 6%

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.49. 3,436,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,715,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

