Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Trading Down 4.8%

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. 994,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,507,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

