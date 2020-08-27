Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) were up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 244,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 212,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 104.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

