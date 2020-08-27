Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have commented on TEF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 696.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 258,725 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 81.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TEF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 1,411,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

