Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ternium from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ternium has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 238,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ternium by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

