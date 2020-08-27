Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $143.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

