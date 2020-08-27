TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading 13% Higher

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) traded up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.34. 570,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 199,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.