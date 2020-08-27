The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Up 5.8%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 2,801,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 662,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Get The9 alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The9 stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) by 1,653.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of The9 worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.